Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Bought by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 387.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,437 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Wolverine World Wide worth $6,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 62.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 104.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $211,415.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,142 shares in the company, valued at $623,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $92,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,377 shares of company stock valued at $900,318. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolverine World Wide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.78.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $33.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.85. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.19.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. As a group, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

