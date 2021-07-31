Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 24,193 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 87.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,193 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in DraftKings by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 482.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at $227,705,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 638,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,967,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,528,230 shares of company stock valued at $173,198,077 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $48.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.68. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.51 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.