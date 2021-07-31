8,333 Shares in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 6.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

TUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

In related news, EVP Karen M. Sheehan acquired 2,000 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,808. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tim Minges acquired 7,400 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,958. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $291,761. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TUP opened at $20.89 on Friday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $38.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.83.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 70.84%. The company had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.05 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tupperware Brands announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

