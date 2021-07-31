Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Reduces Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $7,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 183.1% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 30,895 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,467,000 after buying an additional 875,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 326,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,668,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BJ opened at $50.64 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.07 and a 1 year high of $50.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.32.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,555,336.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,180,007.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $96,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,050,927.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,931,451 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BJ shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Argus started coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

BJ's Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

