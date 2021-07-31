Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,182 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYBT opened at $47.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.47. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.71 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.80.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 33.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

