SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the June 30th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. acquired 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $71,505.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 256,000 shares of company stock worth $2,011,865 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSNT. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in SilverSun Technologies by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 17,371 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SilverSun Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in SilverSun Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in SilverSun Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

SilverSun Technologies stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SilverSun Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.37.

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SilverSun Technologies had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.88 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from SilverSun Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th.

SilverSun Technologies Company Profile

SilverSun Technologies, Inc is a business application, technology and consulting company. It is engaged in providing transformative business management solutions, technologies and professional consulting services to small and medium-sized businesses in the manufacturing, distribution and service industries.

