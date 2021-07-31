Short Interest in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC) Rises By 43.3%

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 688,100 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the June 30th total of 480,200 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 496,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Starboard Value Acquisition by 8,413.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Starboard Value Acquisition by 3,455.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000.

Starboard Value Acquisition has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $12.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

