Verition Fund Management LLC Takes $227,000 Position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRTS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CarParts.com by 101.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,214 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarParts.com by 21.9% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,782,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,734,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CarParts.com by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 886,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,655,000 after purchasing an additional 60,581 shares during the last quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in CarParts.com by 32.0% in the first quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP now owns 660,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CarParts.com by 37.1% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 126,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 34,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CarParts.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

In other news, CFO David Meniane sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $2,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lev Peker sold 13,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $266,208.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,155,045 shares in the company, valued at $22,627,331.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 158,423 shares of company stock worth $3,094,158 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

PRTS opened at $17.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $846.92 million, a P/E ratio of -251.57 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.91.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.62 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

