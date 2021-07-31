Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Shares in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FLT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.00.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $258.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.88 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.40.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. On average, analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

