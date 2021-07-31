Verition Fund Management LLC Cuts Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 79.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,543 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Entergy by 202.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $125,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,760,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,557,667. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. Vertical Research raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

NYSE:ETR opened at $102.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.11. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

