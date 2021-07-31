Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,219 PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,219 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 546.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $104.62 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $121.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 126.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.37.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.03) earnings per share. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PVH shares. lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.05.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

