Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,169 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RCKT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,288,000 after buying an additional 26,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on RCKT. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.70.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $29,021,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.65, a quick ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $67.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.78.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. Analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.