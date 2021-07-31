First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Lowered to C$32.00 at Citigroup

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FM. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$34.29.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$26.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 607.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.44. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$11.21 and a twelve month high of C$35.07.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2 billion. As a group, analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.88%.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Director G. Clive Newall sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total value of C$1,525,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,693,461 shares in the company, valued at C$82,164,027.81. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.58, for a total transaction of C$764,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at C$2,538,048.26. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 298,413 shares of company stock worth $9,107,093.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

