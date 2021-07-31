Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) Given “Buy” Rating at Eight Capital

Eight Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Eight Capital currently has a C$2.25 price target on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Greenlane Renewables stock opened at C$1.64 on Friday. Greenlane Renewables has a 52 week low of C$0.36 and a 52 week high of C$2.96.

