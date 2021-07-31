Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 17,190 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,190 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,123,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after acquiring an additional 46,997 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Laureate Education during the first quarter valued at about $411,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 12.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 104,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 70,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $14.81 on Friday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $15.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.38). Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 57.92%. The business had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Laureate Education’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

