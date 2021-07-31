Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Position in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 104,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Zhihu in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,661,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Zhihu in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,629,000. Barings LLC acquired a new position in Zhihu in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,177,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Zhihu in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,464,000. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,031,000. 5.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zhihu stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. Zhihu Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.51.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.97 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.60 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. CICC Research started coverage on Zhihu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, 86 Research started coverage on Zhihu in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

