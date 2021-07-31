JetBlue Airways Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.00 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie expects that the transportation company will earn $3.00 per share for the year.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on JBLU. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

JetBlue Airways stock opened at $14.79 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.66.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 63.83%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth about $48,004,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth about $26,230,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,000,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,970 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 116.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,017,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 110.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,056,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,237 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 10,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $200,274.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $107,422.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,886.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,712 shares of company stock valued at $550,212 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

