La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 38.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,777 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 1st quarter worth $878,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,092,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 28,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,616 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 1st quarter worth about $680,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 1st quarter worth about $836,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $99,163.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 423,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,248,742.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LZB opened at $33.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.85. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $46.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.11.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $519.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

