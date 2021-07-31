Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 1,074.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the first quarter valued at $219,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.27. Renasant Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.85 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RNST. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

