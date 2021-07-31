Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 69.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 43,204 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.08% of Coherent worth $4,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherent during the first quarter valued at $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Coherent by 1,080.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coherent during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COHR opened at $245.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 108.35 and a beta of 1.63. Coherent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.00 and a 12-month high of $270.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.32.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. Coherent’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Coherent in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.75.

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

