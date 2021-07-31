SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.19% of SPX worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in SPX during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SPX by 20.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Sidoti initiated coverage on SPX in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

SPXC stock opened at $66.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SPX Co. has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $66.79.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. SPX had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $397.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

About SPX

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

