State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $5.28 Million Position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,629.0% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,242,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,514 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter worth $53,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,298,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 36,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AQUA stock opened at $33.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.37. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 62.28 and a beta of 1.89. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $34.05.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $346.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AQUA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Evoqua Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.11.

In other news, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 18,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $602,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,800 shares of company stock worth $4,489,219 over the last ninety days. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

