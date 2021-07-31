State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CBOE. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $118.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $122.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $213,951.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,033.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $114,156.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,664.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,786 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,527. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.87.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

