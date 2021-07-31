AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Announces Earnings Results

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.79%.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $57.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.17. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $60.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.54%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AstraZeneca stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 138,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

