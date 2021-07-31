Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Raised to $460.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $430.00 to $460.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TWLO. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twilio from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $430.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $458.38.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $373.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.12. Twilio has a 12-month low of $216.23 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The firm has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. Analysts forecast that Twilio will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.28, for a total transaction of $510,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total transaction of $17,780,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,461 shares of company stock valued at $48,309,721 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 2.8% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 5.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Twilio by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management raised its position in Twilio by 3.2% in the first quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 1,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 33.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.