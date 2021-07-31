Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “UMPQUA HOLDINGS is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company engages primarily in the business of commercial and retail banking and the delivery of retail brokerage services. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on UMPQ. TheStreet raised shares of Umpqua from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Umpqua from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $18.64 price objective (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.52.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.22. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $19.62.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Umpqua will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Umpqua by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 54,988 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Umpqua by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 193,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 83,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Umpqua by 877.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 145,559 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Umpqua by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 48,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 15,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

