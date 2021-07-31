Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its target price increased by Maxim Group from $83.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PRFT. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perficient has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $94.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.89. Perficient has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $96.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.84, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perficient will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $555,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,704,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $300,562,000 after buying an additional 180,418 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 723.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,245,809 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $73,154,000 after buying an additional 1,094,556 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 0.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 718,081 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $42,166,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter worth $32,109,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in Perficient by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 570,215 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $33,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

