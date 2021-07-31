Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WING. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $168.03 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wingstop has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $172.59.

NASDAQ WING opened at $171.31 on Friday. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $177.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 130.00, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.24.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.38%.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $3,407,606.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,972,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 10,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.02, for a total transaction of $1,706,613.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,804 shares of company stock valued at $7,209,790 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 760.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Wingstop by 291.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Wingstop by 694.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

