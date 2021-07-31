CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPE) Announces Dividend Increase – €0.01 Per Share

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPE) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities’s previous dividend of $0.01. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON CCPE opened at GBX 0.96 ($0.01) on Friday. CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities has a 1-year low of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.03 ($0.01). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.98.

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.

