CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPE) Announces Dividend Increase – €0.01 Per Share

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPE) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities’s previous dividend of $0.01. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON CCPE opened at GBX 0.96 ($0.01) on Friday. CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities has a 1-year low of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.03 ($0.01). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.98.
