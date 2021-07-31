Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, a growth of 113.3% from the June 30th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:OACB opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $11.62.

Get Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.