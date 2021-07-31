Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 140.48%.

BIO opened at $739.51 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12-month low of $472.84 and a 12-month high of $756.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $638.83. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.83.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

