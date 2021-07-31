First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on August 16th

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd.
Shares of NYSE FDEU opened at $13.50 on Friday. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.58.
About First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
