NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Receives $72.39 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.39.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. OTR Global raised NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

NetApp stock opened at $79.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $84.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

