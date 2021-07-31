Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Issues Earnings Results

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avantor had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 4.47%.

Avantor stock opened at $37.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Avantor has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 83.51, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.68.

In other Avantor news, EVP Justin Miller sold 18,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $575,346.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,693,000.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $80,589,334.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,839.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,513,268 shares of company stock worth $109,241,820 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

