SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 954,700 shares, an increase of 111.8% from the June 30th total of 450,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of SC Health stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. SC Health has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $10.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.08.
Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of SC Health in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.
About SC Health
SC Health Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.
