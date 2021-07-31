SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 954,700 shares, an increase of 111.8% from the June 30th total of 450,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of SC Health stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. SC Health has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $10.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.08.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of SC Health in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in SC Health in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of SC Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SC Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SC Health by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 59,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SC Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SC Health

SC Health Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

