Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the June 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Diamondhead Casino stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. Diamondhead Casino has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38.
Diamondhead Casino Company Profile
