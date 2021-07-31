Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the June 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Diamondhead Casino stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. Diamondhead Casino has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38.

Diamondhead Casino Company Profile

Diamondhead Casino Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to construct a casino resort and other amenities in Diamondhead, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Europa Cruises Corporation and changed its name to Diamondhead Casino Corporation in November 2002. Diamondhead Casino Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is based in Alexandria, Virginia.

