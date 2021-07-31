General Electric to Issue Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:GE)

General Electric (NYSE:GE) declared a dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

General Electric has decreased its dividend by 95.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. General Electric has a payout ratio of 16.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect General Electric to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $12.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.27. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $113.72 billion, a PE ratio of 60.41, a P/E/G ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

General Electric’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, August 2nd. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

