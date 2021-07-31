Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Receives $32.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.71.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HR opened at $31.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 0.59. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $34.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 18.19%. On average, analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

