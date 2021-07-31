Brokerages Set Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) PT at $43.38

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.38.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $121,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 20,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $642,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,706. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 34.3% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invitae by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Invitae during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Invitae by 2.1% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invitae during the first quarter worth about $11,470,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NVTA opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Invitae has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $61.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.44.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.46 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. Invitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invitae will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

