KB Financial Partners LLC Takes $73,000 Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in KLA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in KLA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $348.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.42. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $171.31 and a 12 month high of $359.69. The company has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 76.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 24.74%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares in the company, valued at $17,925,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,136 shares of company stock worth $6,268,334 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

