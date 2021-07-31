HM Payson & Co. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $240.47 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.17 and a 12-month high of $242.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.