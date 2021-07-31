HM Payson & Co. Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,482 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 14.1% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.89.

QCOM stock opened at $149.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.51 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $168.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

