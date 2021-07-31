HM Payson & Co. Sells 200 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,559 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 12,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.50.

NYSE:FRC opened at $195.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $100.38 and a 52 week high of $202.07. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

