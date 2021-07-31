HM Payson & Co. Has $314,000 Stock Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Vontier during the first quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Vontier during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vontier during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Vontier during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VNT opened at $32.35 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.15.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 4.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

