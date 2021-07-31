HM Payson & Co. Has $384,000 Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,364 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 603,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,840,000 after purchasing an additional 10,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $95.98 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $97.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,090,782.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.