Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

SDY stock opened at $123.12 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $89.02 and a twelve month high of $128.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.67.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

