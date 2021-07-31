CIBC Raises Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Price Target to C$10.75

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$9.75 to C$10.75 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Slate Grocery REIT from C$10.25 to C$13.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday.

TSE SGR.UN opened at C$13.39 on Friday. Slate Grocery REIT has a one year low of C$8.95 and a one year high of C$13.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.86. The company has a market cap of C$634.27 million and a P/E ratio of 6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.36, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Slate Grocery REIT’s payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

