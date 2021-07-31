Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$21.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Morguard North American Residential REIT stock opened at C$17.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$17.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$691.82 million and a P/E ratio of 6.54. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$13.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.09.

Morguard North American Residential REIT Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

