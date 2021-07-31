Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$21.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Morguard North American Residential REIT stock opened at C$17.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$17.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$691.82 million and a P/E ratio of 6.54. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$13.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.09.
Morguard North American Residential REIT Company Profile
