OceanaGold’s (OGC) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reissued their neutral rating on shares of OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$3.00 price objective on the stock.

OGC has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on OceanaGold to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares upped their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays cut OceanaGold from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. OceanaGold currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.55.

OGC opened at C$2.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.55. The stock has a market cap of C$1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.85. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of C$1.58 and a 52 week high of C$3.79.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$188.57 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that OceanaGold will post 0.2304842 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

