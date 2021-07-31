Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $62,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 2.3% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Science Applications International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SAIC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $87.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.91. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $72.44 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.88.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

